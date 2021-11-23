TKR Pod Ep. 10: Ugly week for Rutgers Athletics, preview UMD game

Welcome to the TKR podcast, where our staff here at The Knight Report talk all things Rutgers Football.

Richie, Chris and Mike talk through the (mostly) disappointing week in Rutgers athletics. They recap the offensive offensive performance in the 28-0 loss at Penn State, the WSoc Sweet Sixteen win vs TCU and some transfer portal news. Then they try to figure out WTF is going on with the MBB team (hint, it's a long list). Finally, they preview the MD/RU game this Saturday where both teams are gunning for a bowl bid and give predictions!

