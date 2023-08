Mike and Richie begin with a deep dive into everything that was said in BTN's stop to Rutgers Football training camp, including quotes from Schiano, Ciarrocca, Harasymiak, Gavin Wimsatt and the analysts from BTN (0:30).

They then give an update on the basketball team's international trip in Dakar, Senegal (25:30) and discuss a new offer in the class of 2024 in Dylan Grant (29:00).