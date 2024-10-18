TKR Pod: Breaking down Ace Bailey / Dylan Harper's Rutgers Basketball debut

Advertisement

in other news

Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition

Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition

Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's Charity Exhibition against St. John's later today.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and UCLA projected starters as recruits

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and UCLA projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and UCLA starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus UCLA

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus UCLA

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and UCLA.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Samuel Brown V Out for Season + Dylan/Ace on SLAM Magazine Cover

TKR Pod: Samuel Brown V Out for Season + Dylan/Ace on SLAM Magazine Cover

The TKR Podcast reacts to Sam Brown being out for the season, talks recruiting and then Dylan / Ace on SLAM Magazine.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition

Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition

Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's Charity Exhibition against St. John's later today.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and UCLA projected starters as recruits

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and UCLA projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and UCLA starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus UCLA

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus UCLA

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and UCLA.

 • Richie O'Leary
Advertisement
Published Oct 18, 2024
TKR Pod: Breaking down Ace Bailey / Dylan Harper's Rutgers Basketball debut
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down everything they saw in Rutgers 91-85 loss to St John's in the public scrimmage last night. They discuss all the positives, negatives and how much changed this team is from last year to this year.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement