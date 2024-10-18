TKR Pod: Breaking down Ace Bailey / Dylan Harper's Rutgers Basketball debut

in other news
Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition
Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's Charity Exhibition against St. John's later today.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and UCLA projected starters as recruits
This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and UCLA starters ranked as recruits.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus UCLA
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and UCLA.
TKR Pod: Samuel Brown V Out for Season + Dylan/Ace on SLAM Magazine Cover
The TKR Podcast reacts to Sam Brown being out for the season, talks recruiting and then Dylan / Ace on SLAM Magazine.
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
Mike, Richie and Alec break down everything they saw in Rutgers 91-85 loss to St John's in the public scrimmage last night. They discuss all the positives, negatives and how much changed this team is from last year to this year.
