Mike and Richie breath a collective exhale for the Rutgers fanbase as the basketball window to enter the portal has closed (1:00). They discuss the upcoming G-League combine and what it means for Cliff (4:30), then talk Rob Cassidy proclaiming Rutgers as the (slight) leader for Dylan Harper (11:00) and the latest on the assistant coaching search (14:00) before pivoting to the apparel deal discussion (27:10).

The close by going through some upcoming visitors and some recent futurecasts Richie has put in in favor of Rutgers (39:30) before closing with a discussion on the transfer portal (48:30).