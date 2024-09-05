Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
TKR POD: Akron Preview with Rivals writer Perry McCarty
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie are joined by Rivals' writer Perry McCarty to preview Saturday's matchup with Akron, going over Akron's coaching staff, how they faired against Ohio State week one, their top playmakers to watch and where the weaknesses lie on Akron (2:00). They close by giving their score predictions for Saturday.

