Mike and Richie are joined by Rivals' writer Perry McCarty to preview Saturday's matchup with Akron, going over Akron's coaching staff, how they faired against Ohio State week one, their top playmakers to watch and where the weaknesses lie on Akron (2:00). They close by giving their score predictions for Saturday.

