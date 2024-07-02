TKR Pod: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar commits to Rutgers Football!
Mike and Richie break down the first commitment of the class of 2026 for Rutgers football in QB Gavin Sidwar. They break down how the commitment came together and what Rutgers is getting in Gavin Sidwar as a player (2:00). They also discuss who Sidwar is trying to recruit for the 2026 class as well (10:00).
They then pivot to hoops talk, discussing the disappointing day yesterday for recruiting as the staff lost out on two top targets in Dorian Jones and Jaylen Harrell, but there might still be hope for one of those two to end up at Rutgers (13:00). They also discuss Smoke Williamson at the FIBA U17 World Cup this week (19:00) and Tyson Acuff's broken foot (23:45).
