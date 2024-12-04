Advertisement
Published Dec 4, 2024
TKR Pod: 2025 Rutgers Football National Signing Day Special
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike and Richie break down each signee in the class of 2025 and give their sleepers, early contributors and favorite players in the class.

QB Sean Ashenfelder (2:00)

LB Talibi Kaba (5:00)

OL Jayden Elijah (7:00)

CB Renick Dorilas (9:00)

DT Jyon Simon (11:30)

WR Sah'nye Degraffenreidt (13:30)

WR Steven Murray (15:45)

LB Isaiah Deloatch (18:00)

DE Braxton Kyle (20:30)

DE Miron Gurman (23:00)

CB Michael Clayton (26:00)

DE Raedyn Bruens (28:30)

OL N-Kye Wynn (31:00)

OL Chris Vigna (33:15)

WR Jourdin Houston (36:30)

WR Vernon Allen III (39:15)

DE Robbie Johnson Jr. (41:30)

S Tariq Hayer (44:00)

OL Joshua Blackston (46:30)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (49:00)

WR Michael Thomas III (51:30)

DE Canaan Edwards (54:00)

LB DJ McClary (56:30)

LB Kamar Archie (59:15)

TE Ben Rothhaar (1:02:15)

RB Terrell Mitchell (1:05:00)

Biggest Sleeper In The Class (1:10:00)

Three Early Contributors (1:11:00)

Favorite Player in Class (1:14:00)

