We have partnered up with one of the most popular Rutgers based podcasts on the web today - RUScrewPod! In the past they've had multiple guests that most of you are already familiar with in Keith Sargeant, Steve Politi, Jamal Westerman, and Mike Teel among many others.

The RUScrewPod consists of Mike, Max and Adam and over the next couple months the three of them will be talking to a number of former Rutgers athletes, coaches, prominent donors, Rivals analysts and many others.

Without further ado, here is the teams first podcast where they discuss the partnership, talk about the engagement that happened during the recent Rutgers/Penn State game, Amy Towers to BoG backlash and much more! Enjoy and if you have any topic or guest suggestion, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.