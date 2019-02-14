Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

TKR FILM REVIEW: Dremel another solid PWO for the Scarlet Knights

Zdljmn8bdqypabcgj49t
Anthony Siciliano
TheKnightReport.Net

Don Bosco Prep is known for producing college level talent and this year was no different. In the class of 2019, Rutgers was able to land Don Bosco Prep (NJ) wide receiver Christian Dremel as a pre...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}