Recruiting: Fatukasi didn't garner a whole lot of interest in the recruiting process, that was until Greg Schiano took over at Rutgers. He was Schiano's first offer after signing on to become the new head coach of the Scarlet Knights. This past spring Fatukasi didn't hear from many schools likely because he was considered to be out of shape, but he has since lost 40+ pounds and became a force for Erasmus Hall this past season.