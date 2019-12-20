News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

TKR EVAL: Rutgers lands a very good athlete in Peyton Powell

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

NAME: Peyton Powell POSITION: Athlete (QB/WR) PREVIOUS SCHOOLS: Baylor / Permian High School (TX)RECRUITING: Out of high school, Powell committed, signed and enrolled early at Baylor this past Janu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}