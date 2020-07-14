TheKnightReport - TKR EVAL: Rutgers getting a violent DL in 2020 Rene Konga

Player: Rene Konga

Position: Strongside Defensive End

High School: Colonel By Secondary School (Ottawa, Canada)

Other Offers: Boise State, Connecticut, UMass, Syracuse, Toledo and UNLV.

Recruiting: Konga took an interesting path to end up as a Rutgers commit, as he was originally one of the top defensive line targets in 2021 class and was all set up to attend Clearwater Academy down in Florida for his 2020 senior year of football. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like that senior year will be postponed so Konga made the decision to reclassify to the 2020 class a couple weeks ago and announced today that he will enroll at Rutgers this Fall.