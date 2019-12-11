TKR EVAL: Rutgers getting a speedy CB in Malachi Melton
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Player: Malachi MeltonPosition: CornerbackHigh School: Cedar Creek Hall High School (Egg Harbor Township, NJ)Other Offers: Army, Boston College, Buffalo, Kent State, Old Dominion, Purdue, Temple an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news