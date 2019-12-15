The Rutgers Football is looking for players that can have an immediate impact and junior college offensive lineman Cedrice Paillant is one player that could fit that role for the Scarlet Knights.

The Monroe College (NY) product has received offers from schools such as FIU, Old Dominion, Monmouth, Sacred Heart, among others. The minute Paillant earned his Rutgers offer, he scheduled an official visit and committed on day one of that visit.

Today we take a closer look at the massive offensive lineman's junior college film.

