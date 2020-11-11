Late Thursday night, the Rutgers Football program received some good news as class of 2022 South Jersey wide receiver Jovanni Bermudez announced his decision to commit to the program. Bermudez is the first New Jersey verbal commit in the class of 2022 and the third overall prospect in the class joining fellow wide receivers Addison Copeland III and Rashad Rochelle.

TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano recently broke down Copeland's film by highlighting some of his best traits.