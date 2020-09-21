TKR EVAL: Rutgers Football getting a playmaker in Addison Copeland
Late Wednesday afternoon, the Rutgers Football program landed a verbal commitment from Class of 2022 prospect Addison Copeland III. The Scarlet Knights first commitment in the Class of 2022 is listed as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver and hails from Buffalo, New York.
TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano recently broke down Copeland's film by highlighting some of his best traits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news