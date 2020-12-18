Earlier today, the Rutgers Football program landed graduate transfer defensive lineman Ifeanyi Maijeh out of Temple when he announced his decision via social media.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman is now the second transfer to Rutgers Football this offseason, joining the likes of Kansas State WR/KR Joshua Youngblood.

Maijeh comes to the banks, after appearing in 27 games for the Owls over three years, where he finished with 74 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six and a half sacks and two fumble recoveries.

With that being said, TKR film analyst Alec Simpson decided to sit down and check out Maijeh’s film to breakdown what he sees in the promising future Scarlet Knight.

