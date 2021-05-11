TKR EVAL: Rutgers Football adds solid pass catcher in Brandon Sanders
Anthony Siciliano
•
TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
Rutgers Football has once again dipped into the portal as they recently added Bucknell wide wide receiver transfer Brandon Sanders. The Pennsylvania native becomes the sixth transfer to join the program this offseason.
TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano broke down Sanders film and highlighted some of his best traits.
PFF GRADES FROM 2019 SEASON
GAME PLAYED
OVR OFF GRADE
PASSING GAME
PASS BLOCKING
RUN GAME
RUN BLOCKING
9
69.4
69.2
N/A
N/A
62.7
PFF GRADES FROM 2021 SPRING SEASON
GAME PLAYED
OVR OFF GRADE
PASSING GAME
PASS BLOCKING
RUN GAME
RUN BLOCKING
4
73.1
70.2
N/A
63.5
84.9
