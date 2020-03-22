RECRUITING: Offensive Guard Marquis Morris who played for Bergen Catholic and graduated in the class of 2019 played for William & Mary in the 2019 season but decided to transfer after just one season. Morris announced his intentions to commit to the Scarlet Knights via social media on March 15th, 2020. Marquis has some ties to Rutgers with his mom being an alumnus as well.

STRENGTHS: Explosive First Punch, Finishing Blocks, Lateral Movement



WEAKNESSES: Pad Level, Staying low

THE SKINNY: Morris has nice lateral movement, an explosive first punch, and finish’s blocks. On zone run’s when Morris is pulling from the guard position, he moves his feet well and is able to get to the second level of the defense to seal any defenders that are attacking within the open gap’s. He has good awareness to understand who to attack on zone run’s when acting as the pulling guard on specific designed zone run plays. What impressed me with Marquis was his explosive first punch when engaging with a defender. Morris has a hard first step when attacking the defender which allows him to have a powerful base that gives him full control of the man he is blocking. His ability to find a man and finish block’s whether it’s on man on man blocking or in the open field shows that Marquis plays through the whistle. Marquis Morris will come in and compete with the rest of the offensive line group but with the right development in the future he could be a nice addition for Rutgers in the future.