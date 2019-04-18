TheKnightReport.Net

TKR EVAL: Ranking the top in-state running backs in New Jersey
The class of 2020 running backs in New Jersey is deep as it features a group of players who possess the ability to make plays as a runner and contribute in the passing game. A few running backs wh...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news