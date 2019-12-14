TKR EVAL: Breaking down 2020 ATH Tyreem Powell's senior tape
Player: Tyreem PowellPosition: Athlete (Projected Linebacker)High School: Vineland High School (Vineland, NJ)Other Offers: Penn State, Temple, Virginia Tech. Recruiting: Powell was another New Jers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news