TKR dishes out B1G predictions for the 2022 season

Big Ten Media Day is all set to start early next week, but before that we here at The Knight Report have decided to put out our own personal predictions on how we see things ending up in both divisions as well as the Big Ten Championship this upcoming football season. Cleveland.com's unofficial/official poll is can be viewed at the bottom. Rutgers punter Adam Korsak received a vote for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

RICHARD SCHNYDERITE....

BIG TEN EAST.... 1-Ohio State 2-Penn State 3-Michigan 4-Maryland 5-Michigan State 6-Rutgers 7-Indiana BIG TEN WEST.... 1-Wisconsin 2-Purdue 3-Iowa 4-Minnesota 5-Nebraska 6-Illinois 7-Northwestern BIG TEN TITLE GAME: Ohio State over Wisconsin Just like every year, it is going to very tough for anyone in the conference to take down Ohio State as the top dog, but Michigan was able to do it last year as they went on to win the conference only to get smacked by Georgia in the College Football Playoff. This time around I don't see that happening again, as I think the Buckeyes return to their glory as top dog in the conference, but it won't come without a fight from the likes of Penn State who has a pretty experienced roster this year. As far as the B1G West goes, it could be anyone's guess as to who wins this side. Of course Wisconsin is usually the favorite year in and year out, but let's not sleep on the Boilermakers or the PJ Fleck led Golden Gophers. If Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim can return to form, then there is no reason why they won't finish in the top three of the West. Look for a matchup between the Buckeyes and the Badgers, a rematch of the 2019 Big Ten Championship where OSU wins by around 13+ points.

CHRIS NALWASKY....

BIG TEN EAST.... 1-Ohio State 2-Michigan 3-Michigan State 4-Maryland 5-Penn State 6-Rutgers 7-Indiana Ohio State is unquestionably the No. 1 team in the East Division and the Big Ten Conference overall on the gridiron. Michigan got over the hump by beating OSU last year. Both team obviously lost some talent, but should be Nos. 1-2. Michigan State found a ton of success last season especially on offense, and Maryland could be improved from a year ago. Its offense should do well. Penn State I think is next and just ahead of Rutgers which should be better than Indiana. BIG TEN WEST.... 1-Wisconsin 2-Iowa 3-Purdue 4-Minnesota 5-Nebraska 6-Illinois 7-Northwestern BIG TEN TITLE GAME: Ohio State over Wisconsin Top to bottom this was pretty tough. I could see a team like Minnesota even winning the West side of things. Iowa was great on defense last year. Wisconsin is Wisconsin and should have a solid running game once again. Purdue's schedule sets up nicely. Nebraska was on the wrong end of close games a year ago. Illinois has some pieces, and Northwestern is a program that always has a chance to play better than expected.

CRAIG EPSTEIN....

BIG TEN EAST.... 1-Ohio State 2-Michigan 3-Michigan State 4-Penn State 5-Maryland 6-Rutgers 7-Indiana BIG TEN WEST.... 1-Wisconsin 2-Iowa 3-Minnesota 4-Nebraska 5-Purdue 6-Illinois 7-Northwestern BIG TEN TITLE GAME: Ohio State over Wisconsin When it comes to the East, I have Ohio State returning to the mountain top as it is returning Heisman finalist quarterback CJ Stroud and an offense that will likely rank among the best in the nation. Add in the fact it is bringing in former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the Buckeyes will likely not just rank among the best in the Big Ten, but in all of college football. As for Rutgers, while I believe it will finish above Indiana, I have a hard time seeing it finish any higher than sixth considering the difficulty of its schedule and its level of inexperience at key positions. This should be viewed as a rebuilding year for the Scarlet Knights so while a next-to-last finish might not be ideal for fans to hear, they should learn more about what the future of the team holds by their performances week in and week out rather than their win-loss record. In regards to the West, it appears to be a two-dog race between Wisconsin and Iowa and I believe Wisconsin will come out the winner. Wisconsin typically makes its name in the trenches and I think this year will be no different. While Graham Mertz might not be the type of QB that will light up the stat sheet each week, the Badgers get leading-rusher Braelon Allen back and still have the type of coaching staff to go up against anybody in the Big Ten.



ALEX GLEITMAN....

B1G EAST…. 1. Ohio State 2. Michigan 3. Penn State 4. Michigan State 5. Maryland 6. Rutgers 7. Indiana I think the Ohio State offense is loaded and may be the best in the country, while there defense will be significantly improved with Jim Knowles in charge, allowing them to take back the East Crown. I have Penn State as the second best team in the division with true frosh Drew Allar driving the ship by season’s end, but I think Michigan has an easier schedule allowing them to finish ahead of the Nittany Lions in the standings. I see Sparty taking a step back this year while I have RU, Maryland, and IU as all pretty comparable teams with two to three conference wins each. B1G WEST…. 1. Wisconsin 2. Nebraska 3. Minnesota 4. Iowa 5. Northwestern 6. Purdue 7. Illinois The West isn’t all that strong again in 2022, and I truly wouldn’t be shocked by any winner. Behind a strong run game, a veteran quarterback, and what is always a stout defense, I have to go with Wisconsin as my safe pick here. That said I think Nebraska is going to be greatly improved thanks to the portal, and they weren’t all that far off a year ago with the smallest average margin of defeat in the country. Minnesota and Iowa will be solid but both have tough slates, with Purdue and Northwestern being improved but not good enough just yet. I don’t think Illinois is really able to get out of the cellar just yet. CHAMPION…. Ohio State. I have whoever comes out of the East as the champion and think the Buckeyes go back to the CFP to avenge last year’s miss on that end.

