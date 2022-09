The Knight Report is excited to announce that we have partnered with Knight And Day Apparel , the go-to website for all kinds of Scarlet Knights themed apparel.

Knight and Day Apparel is a Rutgers University focused tailgating brand that offers unique merchandise designed to elevate the Rutgers brand. Primarily an ecommerce retailer, Knight and Day is located in the greater New Brunswick area and staffs Rutgers alumni to help drive the company's growth.

In addition, the company also focuses on NIL opportunities with Rutgers student-athletes (current deal w/Paul Mulcahy) in hopes to provide them with an opportunity to grow their own brand and bring them closer to the Rutgers community.

Overall, Knight and Day Apparel bleeds scarlet and strives to ensure that everyone knows what the Rutgers community is all about!