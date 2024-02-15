Rutgers Baseball will open the 2024 season this weekend on the road versus Winthrop starting on Friday. The Eagles come into this series with high hopes that can improve from last season where they finished 28-28 and 15-12 in conference play. With that being said, here are three Winthrop Eagles to watch this weekend versus the Scarlet Knights.

Advertisement

C NICHOLAS BADILLO

Sophomore catcher Nicholas Badillo is coming off a strong freshman season in which he started half of the games last season. Badillo is expected to take a huge step this season as the full-time starting catcher for Winthrop. As a freshman, Badillo played in 29 games and made 26 starts. Badillo slashed .360/.453/.540 with 36 hits, nine doubles, three home runs, seventeen RBIs, thirteen walks, and a .993 OPS. After an impressive 2023 season, Badillo is expected to prove some power and be one of the best-run producers for the Eagles. He was also voted to the Big South Conference All-Conference team.

RHP ZAN ROSE

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Zan Rose was the closer for the Winthrop Eagles last season. Rose could be one of the best closers in college baseball but might also be thrown into their weekend rotation for this season. During the 2023 season, Rose has made 21 appearances. Rose posted a 3-1 record with a 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, six saves, and 45 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitch which equals an 11.8 K/9. Rose also had a .207 opponent batting average The Sunshine State native possesses a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, and changeup. Rose’s best pitch is his low 80s slider that he has used as his strikeout pitch as a reliever. Rose’s fastball has also been clocked in the low 90s and touches 93 mph.

INF JAYLEN HERNANDEZ