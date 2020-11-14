Rutgers let this one fall through their fingers as Illinois kicker James McCourt overcame two misses and nailed a game-winning 47-yard field goal with three seconds left to give the Fighting Illini the 23-20 win and sink the Scarlet Knights to 1-3. Here are three thoughts after the game: SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET $25 OFF PLUS A FREE $75 ADIDAS GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

A POORLY COACHES GAME ON BOTH SIDES Following Rutgers’ first three weeks where Head Coach Greg Schiano and company did a good job of working around the team’s weaknesses, those weak spots were on full display today as Noah Vedral threw three costly interceptions while the defense allowed Illinois freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams to rush for 192 yards. “That was a tough one that’s for sure,” Schiano said in his postgame press conference. “A lot of things went into it but we ended up on the wrong end of the stick.” Perhaps the most excruciating part for a Scarlet Knights fan was despite Isaih Pacheco finishing the day with 20 carries for 134 yards, Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson seemed content with Vedral throwing the ball downfield which has not been the strength for the Wahoo, Nebraska native through the team’s first few games.