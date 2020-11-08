TheKnightReport - Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football's 49-27 loss to Ohio State

Trick plays and a solid effort in the second half were not enough as Rutgers (1-2) fell to third-ranked Ohio State 49-27. Here are three thoughts after the game: SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

THIS TEAM IS FUN TO WATCH After a brutal first half that ended with Rutgers trailing 35-3, it appeared as though the Scarlet Knights were on their way to yet another shellacking at the hands of Ohio State. However, Head Coach Greg Schiano and Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson decided to open up their bag of tricks and were able to outscore the Buckeyes 24-14 in the second half. “I mean that’s what they pay us for right,” Schiano said when asked about the trick plays. “We will dream something up because I really believe that every week is a one game season.” Whether it was tossing the ball across the width of the field on kick returns, direct snaps to the running back, the Johnny Langan package, or offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal catching a touchdown pass, Rutgers kept Ohio State’s defense guessing and at times forced them into uncharacteristic plays/penalties.

NO QUIT IN THE SCARLET KNIGHTS As Schiano said in his postgame press conference after last week’s loss to Indiana, he did not come back to lose. Going into the tunnel down 35-3, Rutgers could have easily mailed this one in and chalked it up as another embarrassing loss to Ohio State. They did not do that though. “Unfortunately in the first half we made some mistakes that are hard to overcome against a team like that,” Schiano said. “However I thought our kids continued to chop the whole game. I thought our coaches didn’t perform or coach very well in the first half but in the second half they continued to chop, didn’t get discouraged, and kept playing. We know we got a lot of work to do but they fought and they continued to chop through it and that’s a good place to be building from.” Despite a tumultuous first two quarters, the Scarlet Knights came out and scored more points in the second half alone than they had in any of their previous matchups with the Buckeyes. While they are still a long ways away from even being considered in the same class as Ohio State, that is a big stepping stone that Rutgers will be able to build off of going forward.