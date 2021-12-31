Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football’s 38-10 loss to Wake Forest

Although it gave an inspired effort considering the circumstances, Rutgers fell in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. to No. 17/20 Wake Forest 38-10.

A ROULETTE OF QUARTERBACKS

Whether it was to throw Wake Forest’s defense off or give other guys some playing time, Rutgers (5-8, 2-7 Big Ten) dug deep into its playbook as it had five different players record a pass and finished with 165 yards through the air.

While Noah Vedral took the bulk of the snaps, finishing 8-for-13 for 87 yards and one interception, freshman Gavin Wimsatt also saw his most playing time of the season as he went 7-for-16 for 30 yards and threw a pick. Wimsatt also showed how dangerous his legs can be as he finished with four carries for 38 yards.

LANGAN DOES A BIT OF EVERYTHING

Whether it was running, passing, or blocking, Langan did a little bit of everything for the Scarlet Knights as he finished 2-for-2 for 21 yards passing, rushed for 20 yards on six carries, and recorded six receptions for 57 yards.

This was the type of game that shows why Langan has become such a fan-favorite for the Scarlet Knights faithful. While Rutgers finished with 275 total yards, Langan accounted for 98 of them.

A NO LOSE SITUATION

While anytime a team steps on the field they want to win, Rutgers was playing with house money in this game. With such little time to prepare, it is understandable why the Scarlet Knights made several mental mistakes like jumping offsides and were not as crisp as one would expect.

At the end of the day, Rutgers should be commended for keeping this one close for as long as it did against a team as good as the Demon Deacons (11-3, 7-1 ACC). This game also gave several Scarlet Knights some valuable playing time which should provide a big boost going into the 2022 season.