Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football's 26-19 win against Minnesota

Defense steps up

Rutgers' defense has taken a lot of knocks the last few weeks after giving up 119 points in its last three games and over 100 yards on the ground. The unit stepped up in this one though as Tyreem Powell forced a huge fumble that was recovered by Shaquan Loyal with 8:27 remaining in the game and set the Scarlet Knights up at Minnesota's 12-yard line. Two plays later, Athan Kaliakmanis hit Ian Strong for a go-ahead four-yard touchdown to put Rutgers ahead 21-16 with 7:41 left.

"We're just a little bit healthier, but I think the biggest difference is Coach [Joe] Harasymiak literally stripped it down to the studs and rebuilt it in two weeks," head coach Greg Schiano said regarding the defense. "He and I talked a lot and I'm just so proud of him and the leadership he provided to the whole defensive staff and our team. The guys played for each other, that's the biggest thing that came out of today, they just put it on the line for each other and that was what we talked about all week."

The unit came up big on the following possession when it sacked Max Brosmer twice, including a safety from Jordan Walker that gave the Scarlet Knights a seven-point advantage with 6:51 remaining. Keshon Griffin also came up with an eight-yard sack on first down at Minnesota's 13-yard line.

The defense seemed to get better as the game wore on as it held Minnesota to 10 points after scoring nine on its first two possessions. The Scarlet Knights also bottled up the Golden Gophers' rushing attack and limited them to just 35 yards, including -14 in the second half.

Athan chases away the Gophers

Despite a lot being made of Rutgers' four-game skid, one aspect that has gone under the radar is the fact its offense has seemingly turned a corner since its 42-7 loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 12. Not only did the Scarlet Knights eclipse 400 total yards in their previous two games, but they had perhaps their most balanced attack in this one with 240 yards through the air and 109 on the ground.

"I think we are just continuing to get better," Schiano said. "There was no 'ah-ha' moment, I think everybody is getting more comfortable with the little details that are required and the way we practice."

Kaliakmanis came out of the gates firing in this one as he went 14-for-20 for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. His biggest mistake though came with 3:16 remaining in the half when he threw an interception in the red zone to Ethan Robinson that led to a touchback and prevented Rutgers from taking a possible two-score lead.

"I think Athan did a heck of a job," Schiano continued. "He's been doing a heck of a job and keeps getting better and better."

Despite cooling off in the second half and going 3-for-13 for 24 yards and one touchdown, Kaliakmanis was able to rely on his defense to make the necessary stops and give him a bit of bragging rights against his former team.

No Monangai? No problem

One would be hard-pressed to find a Rutgers fan who had a lot of confidence going into this game when it was announced star running back Kyle Monangai was out due to an injury. Antwan Raymond and Ja'shon Benjamin answered the call though as the duo combined for 33 carries and 139 yards.

"I was really proud of those young backs today with Kyle out," Schiano said. "It's a true freshman and a redshirt freshman, so I'm really proud of them."

The two posed a balanced attack as they rushed for 51 yards on 17 carries in the first half before tallying 58 yards on 21 attempts in the second. Although the Scarlet Knights will hope to get their main tailback back for the final three games, it is hard not to feel good about their future at the position post-Monangai and beyond.

Rutgers will return to action next Saturday when it faces Maryland at College Park at 6 p.m. (ET) on FS1.