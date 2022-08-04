Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football heading into the 2022 season

Now entering its third year under head coach Greg Schiano, Rutgers is looking to build off last season’s 5-8 record and a trip to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl where it fell to ACC runner-up Wake Forest 38-10. There are lots of questions Rutgers will look to answer when the season kicks off on Sept. 3rd against Boston College. So, here are three pre-season thoughts on what the season could hold for the Scarlet Knights.

(QUARTER)BACK TO THE FUTURE

If there is anything Rutgers fans have become accustomed to over the years it is their team going into training camp with an open competition at quarterback. However, things are a bit different this time around. In one corner is Noah Vedral, a sixth-year signal caller with a plethora of experience and knowledge of what it takes to play in the Big Ten. And in the other corner is Gavin Wimsatt, a four-star recruit who was billed as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback nationally by Rivals and No. 7 QB by ESPN with expectations he will guide Rutgers into the future. While some would love for Rutgers to roll out the scarlet carpet and watch Wimsatt dominate the competition right away, that is not a realistic expectation for someone entering his first full season in the gauntlet known as the Big Ten. At some point, Wimsatt will be QB1 for the Scarlet Knights whether it comes on Sept. 3 or not. However, when the day comes he is given the keys to the Cadillac just be ready for the ups and downs that come with a young QB figuring himself out and looking to take his game to the next level.

THE REPLACEMENTS....

Although Schiano’s situation is not as stressful as it was for Jimmy McGinty, Rutgers will need to fill the void that key 2021 contributors Bo Melton, Isiah Pacheco, and Olakunle Fatukasi leave behind. Whether it is returners like Aron Cruickshank and Aaron Young or new faces like Taj Harris and Sean Ryan, there are several avenues offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson must look to replace the Melton/Pacheco-sized hole. It will also be interesting to see the kind of step players like Kyle Monangai and Shameen Jones take and what role Johnny Langan continues to play in this offense. On the defensive side, it is almost hard to imagine what it will look like without Fatukasi considering he always seemed to be around the ball anytime he took the field. Finishing his career ranked 12th in program history with 302 career tackles and named a Butkus award semifinalist two straight years, Fatukasi takes his talents to Tampa Bay while the Scarlet Knights search for a successor. On paper, Rutgers’ linebacking crew is worrisome for a defense that, at some points, got thrashed for big plays by opposing offenses. The unit also suffered a major blow when Moses Walker, the team’s highest-ranked 2022 recruit, suffered a torn ACL in practice and will likely miss the ‘22 season. However, just like anything it will be interesting to see who steps up and makes a name for themself and the unit will likely also be aided by returnees Christian Izien and Desmond Igbinosun, among others.

REBUILD OVER RECORD....