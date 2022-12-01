Rutgers lost a tough one to Miami 68-61 as it heads into a big matchup with No. 10 Indiana at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday. Here are three thoughts after the game….

A MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR RUTGERS....

Following a jumper from Caleb McConnell, Rutgers (5-2) took a 50-40 lead with about 14 minutes to go and appeared poised to earn a big road win against Miami (7-1). However, from that moment on it was all Hurricanes as they closed the game on a 28-11 run with the Scarlet Knights unable to make a basket in the final 2:40. “This is a learning opportunity, we're going to be in a lot of close games when we go on the road," head coach Steve Pikiell said. "When you play guards as elite as these you're going to have to make shots down the stretch. We had our chances down the stretch to win the basketball game, when you go on the road and play good teams that's what you want and that’s what we had tonight." In addition, Rutgers finished the game with 15 turnovers with seven of them coming in the final 13 minutes. This is a game that will be a bitter pill to swallow for Rutgers and its fans considering how close the victory was and what a win could have done heading into a tough slate of matchups.

SEARCHING FOR OFFENSE....

Although the Scarlet Knights had a trio of players record double digits in Caleb McConnell (16), Cliff Omoruyi (16), and Aundre Hyatt (11), it was apparent down the stretch they needed somebody to pull them out of their rut and nobody answered the bell. “There were a couple of great plays for them, we talked about it all week, they converted our turnovers to layups," Pikiell continued. "When you play a team that talented, they were an Elite Eight team last year, we talked a lot about turnovers and we had our opportunities and looks.” Whether it was Cam Spencer totaling three points shooting 1-10 from the field or the bench offering just six points, Rutgers will need all hands on deck in games like this if it hopes to come away with the win. Granted, the Scarlet Knights are still without Paul Mulcahy but at some point they will need to start overcoming challenges like this and prove they are a deeper team than in years past.

ON TO INDIANA....