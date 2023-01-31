Rutgers Basketball suffered a season-sweep at the hands of Iowa as the Scarlet Knights fell 93-82 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Here are three thoughts after the game….

TURNOVERS AND TREYS....

Although on paper Rutgers (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) should win when scoring 82 points, turnovers plagued the Scarlet Knights as they finished with 18, including five in their opening seven possessions. Similar to their first meeting, the Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) carved Rutgers up from the 3-point line as they finished 12-24 from beyond the arc to go along with 43 percent from the field. “We obviously can't turn the ball over 18 times against a team like this that can score like that,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “Coach Fran McCaffrey does a great job and they have a lot of weapons. They got to the free throw line and we turned the ball over way too many times.” Rutgers does not have the firepower to get into a shooting match with Iowa so, unless it can muck things up on the defensive end, more often than not this represents a bad matchup for the Scarlet Knights and the last two matchups have proved that.

CAM STAYS COLD....

Despite finishing with 10 points and five rebounds, this was not a performance Cam Spencer will write home about as he shot 4-10 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts. “A lot went right for them obviously,” Pikiell continued. “We can't turn the ball over like that at the start of the game. 18 turnovers are a season-high for us.” The last three games have not been kind to Spencer as he has combined for 21 points and gone 8-31 from the field and 2-14 from three. Although Aundre Hyatt has stepped up the last two games as the team’s key perimeter shooter, going a combined 6-13 from 3-point land, if Rutgers wants to reach its full potential on offense it needs Spencer to snap out of this funk sooner rather than later.

A HAWKEYE PROBLEM....