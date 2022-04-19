Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's sweep versus Indiana

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had an incredible weekend against the Indiana Hoosiers in which they kept their winning streak alive and came back from behind in every game. The Scarlet Knights still have their 15-game winning streak going on which is the longest active streak in D1 baseball. Rutgers had some close calls against the Hoosiers but were able to prevail in each game. During the entire series, Rutgers only led for six outs which is unheard of. Here are three takeaways from Rutgers weekend series versus the Indiana Hoosiers.

JORDAN SWEENEY COMES THROUGH TWICE

Redshirt-freshman first baseman Jordan Sweeney had an incredible weekend in which he had two game-winning hits for Rutgers. Sweeney also blasted the first walk-off home run of the season for the Scarlet Knights. After a tough series opener, Sweeney was not in the starting lineup but was brought into the game towards the end. Sweeney had two at bats but his second one was the big knock. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Sweeney ripped a base-clearing triple to left center that scored three runs and gave Rutgers a 4-2 lead. In the series finale, Sweeney was back in the lineup as the Scarlet Knights DH. Through his first four bats, Sweeney hadn’t done anything but that all changed in the bottom of the night. With the game tied 9-9. Sweeney blasted the game-winning home run to left field as Rutgers was able to complete their sweep against Indiana and keep their winning streak alive.

OWENS PUSHING ALL THE RIGHT BUTTONS WITH BULLPEN

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are one of the most complete teams in the country. They are one of two that rank Top 10 in team batting average and ERA nationally. One reason for their pitching staffs success is their bullpen. Rutgers has had some quality bullpen arms from last season and are having excellent seasons in 2022. Sam Bello was at Maryland last season and has become one of Rutgers most used bullpen arms. During the Indiana series, Bello made two appearances and pitched 2.2 innings while recorded two wins. Other bullpen arms like Sam Portnoy, Garrett French, Jared Bellissimo and others stepped this series. Those bullpen arms haven’t been counted on much this season but when Owens needed them to keep them in the game and go get outs, they answered the bell and were a big reason why Rutgers’s winning streak is still alive.

JOSHUA KURODA-GRAUER IS A B1G FOTY CANDIDATE