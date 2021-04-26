The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program are coming off a huge weekend in which they traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan and defeated the Michigan Wolverines. Rutgers dropped the first game of the series but were able to win the last two giving them the series win.

The Scarlet Knights won this series due to great pitching and timely hitting. Rutgers offense didn’t hit or score a ton against the Wolverines pitching staff but they had big innings in which they put a crooked numbers and let their pitching staff keep Michigan off the scoreboard.

The Scarlet Knights had two of their starters have big games against Michigan and their bullpen finally didn’t blow a lead in the ninth. Rutgers also had a nice weekend from one of the top hitters.

Here are three takeaways from this past weekend in the Rutgers- Michigan series.

