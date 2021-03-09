The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program started their 2021 season by splitting a weekend series against both Indiana and Minnesota. Although the Scarlet Knights finished the weekend 2-2, there were a lot of positive to take away from the year's first series as some of their veterans played performed well and one of the freshman had a big weekend at the plate including his first home run of his collegiate career. Here are three takeaways from this past weekend for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

Ace LHP Harry Rutkowski was dominant Due to the shortened 2020 season, the MLB Draft was cut into only five rounds and the Scarlet Knights were able to keep most of their top players because of it. One of the top returning players was their Friday night ace Harry Rutkowski. During a regular draft year, Rutkowski would have likely been taken in the first ten rounds of the MLB Draft. Keeping Rutkowski let Rutgers keep their top arm coming off a breakout season. Rutkowski continued that success in the season opener with a 2-1 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. Rutkowski was dominant and made the Indiana lineup uncomfortable at the plate. In the season opener, Rutkowski pitched six innings allowing three hits, one run, two walks and eight strikeouts. Rutgers probably doesn’t win that game if it wasn’t for the tremendous performance by their top arm. However, there was another southpaw pitcher that made a huge impact in the game and should continue making an impact for Rutgers this season.

The return of Brian Fitzpatrick For most of his collegiate career, left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick has been sidelined due to a major elbow injury. Fitzpatrick needed Tommy John surgery which meant he was going to be unavailable for the 2020 season. The 6’7” 230 pound southpaw made his return to the diamond and looked great in his first outing. In the home opener, Fitzpatrick threw two innings allowing no hits, runs and walks. He also struck out five out of the six batters he faced. Fitzpatrick is one of the favorites to be the team’s closer and looked great in his first appearance since 2019. The redshirt-freshman has a power arm that was able to mix his pitches and locate well in the win over Indiana. If he can continue to perform, Rutgers will have a very reliable option in the back of their bullpen.