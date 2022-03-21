Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's series versus Nebraska-Omaha

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had their first rough weekend series of the season. The Scarlet Knights went in the Omaha to take on the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks but only won one of their three games. Both of Rutgers’s losses came in walk-off fashion. The Scarlet Knights were on the cusp of being nationally ranked but this weekend series will definitely keep Rutgers from being ranked. Here are three takeaways from Rutgers weekend series versus the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks.

BATS GO COLD IN OMAHA.....

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights came into this series averaging just under nine runs a game. However, the Scarlet Knights couldn’t even score more than eight runs in a game this series. They also got shutout in the first game. Rutgers only mustarded three hits in the series opener. It also isn’t like Nebraska-Omaha had an elite pitcher on the mound. The Scarlet Knights offense just struggled in the series opener and lost 1-0. They looked much better in the second game of the series as they scored seven on fifteen hits. On Sunday, Rutgers offense got going early scoring two runs in the first inning but didn’t score again the rest of the game. Rutgers played eleven consecutive innings that their offense failed to produce a run and they had plenty of opportunities to do so.

FITZPATRICK LOOKS GREAT AFTER LOSING FRIDAY STARTER ROLE

After struggling through his first four starts of the season, left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick was moved down in the Rutgers rotation. Fitzpatrick was placed as the Saturday starter this past weekend as Jared Kollar had been excellent all season. However, Fitzpatrick had his best outing of the season and earned his second win of the season. Fitzpatrick pitched five innings allowing two hits, no runs, no walks and six strikeouts. It was great to see the redshirt-sophomore pitch so well. Seeing the entire weekend rotation pitch well. especially Fitzpatrick is a welcoming sight for Rutgers baseball fans. If Rutgers can have three solid weekend arms with their offense, they’ll be a tough team to beat in the Big Ten.

FIRST DISSAPOINTING WEEKEND OF THE SEASON