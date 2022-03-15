Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's series versus Hawaii

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had a long but enjoyable weekend as the Scarlet Knights traveled all the way Hawaii for a four-game weekend series versus the Rainbow Warriors. During the business trip, Rutgers split the series with Hawaii as they went 2-2. Rutgers dropped the series opener but swept the Rainbow Warriors in the Saturday doubleheader. In an effort to clinch the series win, Rutgers came out flat and lost 13-7 in the series finale. Here are three takeaways from Rutgers weekend series versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

JARED KOLAR THROWS COMPLETE GAME

Graduate transfer out of Seton Hill, Jared Kollar, had his best outing as a Scarlet Knight this season. Kollar threw the first complete game of the season for Rutgers but it was in a seven inning ballgame. That still doesn’t take away the type of outing Kollar had against the Rainbow Warriors lineup. In the first game of the Saturday doubleheader, Kollar pitched all seven innings allowing three hits, one run, no walks and eight strikeouts. Thanks to Kollar’s complete game, Rutgers had a bunch of arms available in the second game of the doubleheader which helped the Scarlet Knights complete the sweep. Kollar has made an immediate impact of this Rutgers team and is one of their best pitchers on their staff. In four starts, Kollar has posted a 3-0 record with a 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 0.8 BB/9 and 9.8 K/9.

FRESHMAN KURODA-GRAUER CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

Josh Kuroda-Grauer is the only position player freshman that is consistently getting at bats and it’s for a good season. The freshman infielder out of Franklin High School has produced at a high level in a very good Rutgers lineup. Kuroda-Grauer continued to get more playing time and made an impact on his club when he was on the diamond. In the Hawaii series, Kuroda-Grauer started in three games and went 6-11 on the weekend with one double and four runs batted in. Kuroda-Grauer is now fourth on the team in batting with a .366 batting average on the season. He also has 15 hits, two doubles, one home run, 14 RBIs and a .874 OPS. Rutgers head coach, Steve Owens, is going to have to find away to keep Kuroda-Grauer in the lineup while also keeping Danny DiGeorgio, Tony Santa Maria and Chris Brito in their lineup.

FITZPATRICK'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE.....