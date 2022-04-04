Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's series sweep versus Minnesota
Rutgers Baseball had another excellent weekend series as they swept the Minnesota Golden Gophers to remain perfect at home and improved their Big Ten record to 5-1 on the season.
Rutgers continues to impress the college baseball world with a huge road coming up versus Nebraska this upcoming weekend. Here are three takeaways from Rutgers weekend series versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
HOW SWEEP IT IS
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights picked up their first Big Ten series sweep of the season against the Minnesota Golden gophers. This is also Rutgers third weekend sweep of the season as Rutgers improved their record to 21-6.
In the series opener, Rutgers won game one against the Golden Gophers 6-4. The Scarlet Knights were in control in entire game but the Golden Gophers made a late push but was silenced by Rutgers closer Dale Stanavich.
In the Saturday doubleheader, the Scarlet Knights won both games comfortably with excellent offense scoring 20 runs in two games. Rutgers pitching staff also threw well as they only allowed four runs in the Saturday doubleheader.
ANOTHER EXCELLENT OUTING FROM THE ACE
Seton Hill graduate transfer Jared Kollar has stepped into Rutgers weekend rotation and been one of their most consistent arms this season. Kollar had another impressive outing against Minnesota.
In the series opener versus Minnesota, Kollar pitched six innings allowing four hits, two runs, two walks and ten strikeouts. Kollar was absolutely dealing in the beginning of his outing but allowed his two runs coming off a rain delay.
When Brian Fitzpatrick went down with a foot injury, Rutgers skipper Steve Owens needed Kollar to step into the ace role. Since Kollar has become the pitching staff’s ace, Rutgers is 2-1 and the one loss was 1-0 loss in Nebraska-Omaha walked off on Rutgers.
BIG WEEKEND FROM NYISZTOR
One hitter that had a big weekend was outfielder Mike Nyisztor. The redshirt-senior was coming off a huge 2021 season in which he was top ten in hitting in the Big Ten. Nyisztor started the season as Scarlet Knights leadoff hitter but got off to a really slow start and started seeing less playing time.
Nyisztor might have earned himself more playing time as he has a very productive weekend from in the nine hole. He went 6 for 11 on the weekend (.545 batting average) with two doubles and two RBIs.
On the season, Nyisztor is now slashing .278/.349/.361 with 27 hits, six doubles, one triple, 12 RBIs and a .710 OPS. The Toms River native producing from the bottom of the order makes the Scarlet Knights offense even more dangerous because there aren’t any free outs.
