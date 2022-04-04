Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's series sweep versus Minnesota

Rutgers Baseball had another excellent weekend series as they swept the Minnesota Golden Gophers to remain perfect at home and improved their Big Ten record to 5-1 on the season. Rutgers continues to impress the college baseball world with a huge road coming up versus Nebraska this upcoming weekend. Here are three takeaways from Rutgers weekend series versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

HOW SWEEP IT IS

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights picked up their first Big Ten series sweep of the season against the Minnesota Golden gophers. This is also Rutgers third weekend sweep of the season as Rutgers improved their record to 21-6. In the series opener, Rutgers won game one against the Golden Gophers 6-4. The Scarlet Knights were in control in entire game but the Golden Gophers made a late push but was silenced by Rutgers closer Dale Stanavich. In the Saturday doubleheader, the Scarlet Knights won both games comfortably with excellent offense scoring 20 runs in two games. Rutgers pitching staff also threw well as they only allowed four runs in the Saturday doubleheader.

ANOTHER EXCELLENT OUTING FROM THE ACE

Seton Hill graduate transfer Jared Kollar has stepped into Rutgers weekend rotation and been one of their most consistent arms this season. Kollar had another impressive outing against Minnesota. In the series opener versus Minnesota, Kollar pitched six innings allowing four hits, two runs, two walks and ten strikeouts. Kollar was absolutely dealing in the beginning of his outing but allowed his two runs coming off a rain delay. When Brian Fitzpatrick went down with a foot injury, Rutgers skipper Steve Owens needed Kollar to step into the ace role. Since Kollar has become the pitching staff’s ace, Rutgers is 2-1 and the one loss was 1-0 loss in Nebraska-Omaha walked off on Rutgers.

BIG WEEKEND FROM NYISZTOR