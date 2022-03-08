Rutgers Baseball had another successful weekend of baseball as they went to Virginia and left with three more wins to their record. The Scarlet Knights participated in the Central Virginia Classic and went 3-0 on the weekend, defeating Richmond, VCU and William & Mary. Now with that being said, here are three takeaways from Rutgers baseball at the Central Virginia Classic.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qb2RjYXN0OiBIZWFkIGNvYWNoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vU3RldmVPd2VuczMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBT dGV2ZU93ZW5zMzA8L2E+IGRpc2N1c3NlcyB0aGUgOS0xIHN0YXJ0LCBsb29r cyBhaGVhZCB0byB0aGUgaG9tZSBvcGVuZXIgJmFtcDsgZGV0YWlscyB0aGUg dXBjb21pbmcgdHJpcCB0byBIYXdhaWkuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JCYXNlYmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JCYXNlYmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RDRD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RDRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRnZXJzIEJh c2ViYWxsIChAUnV0Z2Vyc0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J1dGdlcnNCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUwMTE5NjA0MjYz MjY3NTMzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA4LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

BEST START SINCE 1962.....

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights led by head coach, Steven Owens, are having a historic start to their season. Rutgers is currently 9-1 which is their best start to a season since the 1962 season. Rutgers had won in many different ways this season and seem to be a very complete team. They had a veteran offense that has produced some of the best numbers in the country. They also have a pitching staff that has exceeded expectations especially after losing all three of their weekend starters last season. The Scarlet Knights have been played excellent and they are starting to get some national attention. D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers tweeted that teams around the corner are impressed and keep an eye on Rutgers. They also received 24 votes to be USA Today’s Top 25 Coaches Poll.

HOME RUNS ON THE RISE.....

Going into this past week, Rutgers only had two home runs on the season and were the second lowest in the Big Ten. However, that has quickly changed after Rutgers homered seven times this past week and are second in the Big Ten in slugging percentage. Both transfers, Tony Santa Maria and Nick Cimillo, lead the club in homers with two. Cimillo is also the Rutgers hits leader as he leads the club with a .500 batting average and tied for first with 14 hits. Other power bats like Ryan Lasko and Chris Brito have finally a home run to their stat line but other hitters like Jordan Sweeney, Josh Kuroda-Grauer and Danny DiGeorgio all homered this past week.

FRESHMAN JOSH KURODA-GRAUER MAKING AN IMPACT