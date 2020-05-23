The state rankings for the class of 2021 have been updated following an abridged spring evaluation period, and some new storylines and trends are emerging. NEW RELEASE: Updated 2021 state rankings

1. RUTGERS GAINS AND LOSES A TOP 10 PROSPECT IN THE GARDEN STATE Going into last week the Rutgers Scarlet Knights had two top 10 prospects in the state of New Jersey rankings, as defensive back Alijah Clark came in listed at number seven in the state and linebacker Khayri Banton was at number 10. While Clark's ranking remained the same, Banton dropped slightly to number 12 overall as a few prospects leapfrogged over him. However, Rutgers actually gained a top 10 prospect, as one of those guys who jumped ahead of Banton was long time Rutgers commit Jordan Thompson who now appears as the number eight overall player in the state. Thompson was previously unranked, but a film eval helped make his leap in the rankings. He might be a little bit of an unknown to some schools as he was never able to hit the camp circuit, but he is a very freakish athlete with some good football instincts. You can read more on Thompson in our film eval here. OTHER RUTGERS COMMITS IN THE NJ STATE RANKINGS: No. 7 DB Alijah Clark (Previously: 7) No. 8 ATH Jordan Thompson (Previously: Unranked) No. 12 LB Khayri Banton ((Previously: 10) No. 15 DE Keshon Griffin (Previously: 14 No. 19 WR Carnell Davis ((Previously: 18) No. 25 DB Shaquan Loyal (Previously: 24)

2. RUTGERS TARGETING THE MIDWEST A BIT MORE THIS TIME AROUND At the moment the Scarlet Knights have done pretty well when it comes to in-state recruiting as you can see the numbers above, but they've also done pretty well in some other states, especially in the Midwest. In the newest rankings update, Rutgers saw both of their Ohio recruits make a jump into the state rankings for the first time, as offensive lineman Kevin Toth landed at 36th on the list and wide receiver Brayden Fox was ranked the 39th best player in all of Ohio. Both kids have a ton of potential and as long as they play well this upcoming senior year, they should see another bump in the rankings. Along with Ohio, Rutgers has also made their way into Illinois recently, as they are considered one of the top schools for defensive lineman Ryan Keeler out of Nazareth Academy. Should the Scarlet Knights be able to land Keeler it would be their second ever Illinois prospect in the Rivals rankings era, joining former Nazareth Academy alum Jack Shutack as the only other Illinois player to head to Piscataway. Keeler is also currently slotted at number 10 overall in the Illinois state rankings. Now Rutgers hasn't recruited a ton in the Midwest in recent years, but with this recent success one would have to think that you will see a lot more Rutgers offers be sent out that way in the future.

