“It's a big sign of relief to get the process over with," Ugwu told TKR. "The whole process is fun and it's also a blessing, but it can be very stressful.

The Scarlet Knights originally sent out a verbal scholarship offer to Ugwu a little over a year ago. Since then, the Rutgers staff has been recruiting him nonstop and in the end, it paid off.

Rutgers has added it is third in-state prospect on the day for the class of 2019 as Hillside High School athlete Brian Ugwu committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Originally Rutgers was recruiting Ugwu as a linebacker prospect, but right now Chris Ash and crew decided to take Ugwu in this class and determine his position later on.



"They like me at a couple of different positions," said Ugwu. "Coach Ash in the beginning really liked me at the linebacker, Jack position and he originally told me that I was number one of their board for that spot.

Although Ugwu is the only signee in the 2019 class that hasn’t taken his official visit to Rutgers yet, he said he's been to campus enough that an official visit doesn't matter to him.

“They said I could take my official, but I've been on so many unofficial visits there so it doesn't really matter,” he said. "I went on an unofficial on Saturday and really enjoyed my time there. I got a chance to meet the new linebacker coach over there for the first time, Andy Buh. He seems like a real good guy and knows a lot about football."

Ugwu is now the third New Jersey commitment today for Rutgers and the ninth overall commit from the state for Rutgers in the class of 2019 recruiting cycle.