Rutgers Football continues to build some strong connections throughout the state of Georgia and this past weekend they hosted another top ranked prospect the Peach State as three-star outside linebacker Jaiden Braker made the trip to campus.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pounds prospect spoke with The Knight Report earlier today about his Official Visit, his commitment timeline and much more.

“It was amazing” Braker told TKR. “My favorite parts were just learning about their defender and how I would fit into their defensive schemes. They seem me as a Mike / Will along with playing some of the R position on third down.”