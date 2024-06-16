Three-Star Florida DB Kaylib Singleton commits to Rutgers Football
Rutgers Football has landed yet another commit today as their hot streak on the recruiting trail continues with Class of 2025 Florida defensive back Kaylib Singleton being the latest to join the recruiting class.
The 6-foot-1, 167-pound cornerback plays at Oakleaf Island High School down in Orange Park, Florida and becomes the fifth prospect to commit to the Scarlet Knights from the state of Florida this recruiting cycle.
This past season as a Junior, Singleton finished with 25+ total tackles and one interception while also earning All-Conference third team honors. He also competes in track and field, where he ran a personal best of a 10.54, 100m dash.
In the end, Singleton chose the Scarlet Knights over 15 other offers from the likes of schools such as Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UCF and several others.
Singleton is the fourth defensive back commit for Rutgers in the 2025 class joining the likes of cornerbacks Renick Dorilas, Michael Clayton and safety Tariq Hayer.
