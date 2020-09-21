Three Rutgers Hoops targets to watch in 2022: New England Edition
Rutgers currently has two members of the 2021 recruiting class, and with the NCAA recruiting dead period extended to Jan. 1, 2021, adding a third player to the class will be a story to watch.As the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news