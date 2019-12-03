Late Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced its all-conference selections for offense, defense and special teams. Not a premium subscriber? Check out our two holiday promos to either get a FREE $50 gift card to the Rivals Shop or a FREE $75 Adidas gift card -- CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Here is a look at which Rutgers Scarlet Knights who were selected.

P Adam Korsak — All-Big Ten Second Team (coaches) / Third Team (Media) THE SKINNY: After being selected to the Big Ten honorable mention team, this year Korsak did well enough to earn the first team selection. This season Korsak punted 78 times for over 3327 yards (43.8 avg) and landed 31 total punts inside the 20. He was also named the the Ray Guy punter of the week three times this season.

LB Tyshon Fogg — Honorable Mention (Coaches) & (Media) THE SKINNY: Fogg stepped up big time in his first year as a starter. He not only led the team in total tackles (104), he also added in four tackles for loss, one and a half sacks and two quarterback hurries. Overall a solid performance for his first year as a starter and team captain, expect big things from him in the future.

DL Willington Previllon — Honorable Mention (Media) THE SKINNY: This was also Previllon’s first year as a full time starter and the senior defensive tackle didn’t disappoint. According to PFF he was the teams best run stopper this season (79.0) as well as top five in overall defensive grades (70.8). He finished the year with 35 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four quarterback hurries.