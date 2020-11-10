Three questions for Rutgers basketball entering the season
With a little under three weeks left until the Rutgers men’s basketball season opener versus Sacred Heart, The Knight Report attempts to answer three key questions about this 2020 Scarlet Knights team.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
Proverbs 3:5-6 🙏🏽UNBREAKABLE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SooWNtzgkk— Caleb McConnell™😈 (@caleb_mcco) October 2, 2020
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news