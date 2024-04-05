Rutgers Baseball will host Purdue Boilermakers this weekend a three-game pending the weather holding up, as the Scarlet Knights had to cancel their midweek game versus Marist on Wednesday. Rutgers comes into this one with a record of 19-9 (1-2), while Purdue has a similar record so far this season going 17-12 (2-4) on the year. With that being said, here are three Boilermakers to watch this weekend.

TV / STREAM - BTN+ WHO - Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers WHERE - Bainton Field (1,500) -- Piscataway, New Jersey WHEN... -- Friday at 6:00pm ET -- Saturday 3:00pm ET -- Sunday at 1:00pm ET

Advertisement

C/1B LUKE GAFFNEY

Redshirt freshman catcher/first baseman Luke Gaffney has been the breakout star for the Boilermakers this season. After not playing all of last season, Gaffney has been dominant this season slashing .381/.462/.664 with 43 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 RBIs, 15 walks, and two stolen bases. He also leads the Boilermakers with a 1.126 OPS. The Kentucky native will likely once again be batting third for Purdue this weekend, as he provides a ton of power and is also a solid defensive catcher and first baseman for them as well.

RHP JACKSON DANNELLEY

Senior right-handed pitcher Jackson Dannelley has been one of the best closers in the Big Ten this season. So far during his senior year, Dannelley has made 10 appearances while posting a 0-3 record and a 3.71 ERA. He also has a 1.05 WHIP, a .157 opponent batting average, a team-high five saves, and 30 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched. Dannelley started out his collegiate career at Panola College in Texas, but after two seasons he made the move to Houston before transferring one more time to come up North a bit and play for Purdue.

INF LOGAN SUTTER