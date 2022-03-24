Three Penn State Nittany Lions to watch this weekend versus Rutgers
Rutgers Baseball will open Big Ten Conference play this weekend on the road. The Scarlet Knights will travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions for a three-game weekend series starting Friday night.
The Nittany Lions will enter Big Ten play with a 7-11 record after taking two out of the three versus Milwaukee but losing to Youngstown State in their midweek game. Here are three Penn State Nittany Lions to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.
CATCHER MATT WOOD
Junior catcher Matt Wood is off to another very strong start this season. Wood is currently the top hitter in Penn State’s lineup that is ranked eleventh in the conference in batting average and second to last in hits.
On the season, Wood has a team-high .345 batting average in 58 at bats. He also leads the Nittany Lions in hits (20), home runs (four), walks (12), runs (16), slugging percentage (.655) and OPS (1.127).
Wood is one of two everyday starter for the Penn State Nittany Lions with a .300 batting average or higher. Wood will hit in the middle of the Nittany Lions order and look to produce some runs for Penn State.
RHP JADEN HENLINE
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jaden Henline might not pitch in Penn State’s weekend rotation but he has made a huge contribution out of their bullpen. Henline has emerged as Penn State’s closer as pitched very well this season.
On the season, Henline has made seven appearances. He has posted a 0-1 record in those seven outings. Henline also has a 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, three walks, 12.1 K/9 and a .242 opponent batting average.
The Penn State pitching staff is currently ranked in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten Conference. Henline has been really good for the Nittany Lions out of the bullpen. Henline has also recorded a team-high three saves this season and has solidified himself as the team’s closer.
FIRST BASEMAN JOSH SPIEGEL
Another position player that has been producing for the Penn State Nittany Lions is Josh Spiegel. The redshirt-junior first baseman has started and played in every game this season for the Nittany Lions.
In the 2022 season, Spiegel is slashing .306/.389/.435 with nineteen hits, five doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and a .824 OPS. Spiegel is also second on the club in slugging percentage with a .435.
Besides Boeve, Spiegel is definitely another bat that the Rutgers pitching staff should pitch careful to. Spiegel also hits in the middle of Penn State’s order and might also catch this series if Matt Wood gets a game off or is the designated hitter.
