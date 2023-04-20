Rutgers Baseball will hit the road this weekend for a three-game series versus Northwestern as they look to continue their recent winning ways. As for the Wildcats, they’ve had a very rough 2023 season so far with a record of 6-25 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten Conference play. With that being said, here is a look at three Northwestern Wildcats to watch this weekend.

OF STEPHEN HRUSTICH

Senior outfielder Stephen Hrustich has been one of Northwestern’s most consistent hitters since he arrived on campus. He is looking to finish his collegiate career at Northwestern on a high note. So far this season, Hrustich is slashing .344/.475/.563 with 33 hits, seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and a team-high 1.038 OPS. Hrustich also leads Northwestern in stolen bases with four swiped bags. Overall the Georgia native is a talented hitter and has had some prior success against the Scarlet Knights, so Rutgers needs to pitch carefully here this weekend.

RHP BEN GRABLE

Junior right-handed pitcher Ben Grable has been Northwestern’s most reliable relief pitcher this season, despite the Wildcats having one of the worst pitching staffs in the Big Ten. On the season, Grable has made eleven appearances including one start, posting a record of 1-0 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a .227 opponent batting average. He also has 19 strikeouts in 18.1 innings pitched along with a 2.9 BB/9 this season. Grable is a smart pitcher that knows how to mix his pitches and force weak contact. He doesn’t possess an overpowering fastball, as it usually sits 88-91 mph but it could touch 92 mph.

C ALEX CALARCO