Three Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks to watch this weekend versus Rutgers

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back on the mainland after spending the weekend in Hawaii. The Scarlet Knights return and will get right back on the road again for a three-game weekend series versus Nebraska-Omaha. The Mavericks come into this weekend with a 5-11 record after dropping their last two games to Nebraska and Kansas State. With that being said here are three players from Nebraska-Omaha to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHJvdWdoIDE1IEdhbWVzLiB5b3VyIFNjYXJsZXQgS25pZ2h0cyBs ZWFkIHRoZSBCaWcgVGVuIGluLi4uPGJyPjxicj7imr4gQVZHICguMzMwKTxi cj7imr4gRG91YmxlcyAoNDMpPGJyPuKaviBEb3VibGVzL0dhbWUgKDIuODcp PGJyPuKaviBIaXRzICgxODgpPGJyPuKaviBPQlAgKC40MzApPGJyPuKaviBS dW5zL0dhbWUgKDkuNyk8YnI+4pq+IFNodXRvdXRzICg0KTxicj7imr4gU0xH JSAoLjUwNSk8YnI+4pq+IE9QUyAoLjkzNSk8YnI+4pq+IEJCLzkgKDMuODEp PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RDRD9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RDRDwvYT4gLy8vIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb1JVP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29SVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3o5ZHl4U3d3TXUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96 OWR5eFN3d011PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBS dXRnZXJzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UnV0Z2Vyc0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA0MTg4MTI3OTkyMTk3MTIxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

THIRD BASE MIKE BOEVE

Sophomore third baseman Mike Boeve has had a very productive season for the Mavericks in their first sixteen games of the season. Boeve has started in every single game and leads the club in multiple hitting categories. On the season, Boeve has a team-high .407 batting average in 59 at bats. He also leads the Mavericks in hits (24), doubles (nine), home runs (four), hit by pitched (13), stolen bases (four) and OPS (1.308). Boeve has carried the Mavericks offense all season long as will be a vocal point for the Rutgers pitching staff this season. They’ll have to pitch very careful to the Nebraska native especially with runners on base.

RHP CHARLIE BELL

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Charlie Bell might not be the Mavericks Friday starter but he’s been pitching like one. Early in the season, Bell has had some really good outings especially in his last two starts against Valparaiso and Nebraska. On the season, Bell has made four appearances and starts for Nebraska-Omaha. He has posted a 2-1 record in the four games. Bell also has a 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, five walks and a 12.0 K/9. To start the season, Bell has been used as the Mavericks’s Saturday starter. However, his numbers are more impressive than the rest of the pitchers in the Mavericks weekend rotation. He’s also coming off his two best starts of the season with one of the top hitting teams in the country.

OUTFIELDER JACK LOMBARDI