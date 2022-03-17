Three Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks to watch this weekend versus Rutgers
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back on the mainland after spending the weekend in Hawaii. The Scarlet Knights return and will get right back on the road again for a three-game weekend series versus Nebraska-Omaha.
The Mavericks come into this weekend with a 5-11 record after dropping their last two games to Nebraska and Kansas State.
With that being said here are three players from Nebraska-Omaha to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.
THIRD BASE MIKE BOEVE
Sophomore third baseman Mike Boeve has had a very productive season for the Mavericks in their first sixteen games of the season. Boeve has started in every single game and leads the club in multiple hitting categories.
On the season, Boeve has a team-high .407 batting average in 59 at bats. He also leads the Mavericks in hits (24), doubles (nine), home runs (four), hit by pitched (13), stolen bases (four) and OPS (1.308).
Boeve has carried the Mavericks offense all season long as will be a vocal point for the Rutgers pitching staff this season. They’ll have to pitch very careful to the Nebraska native especially with runners on base.
RHP CHARLIE BELL
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Charlie Bell might not be the Mavericks Friday starter but he’s been pitching like one. Early in the season, Bell has had some really good outings especially in his last two starts against Valparaiso and Nebraska.
On the season, Bell has made four appearances and starts for Nebraska-Omaha. He has posted a 2-1 record in the four games. Bell also has a 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, five walks and a 12.0 K/9.
To start the season, Bell has been used as the Mavericks’s Saturday starter. However, his numbers are more impressive than the rest of the pitchers in the Mavericks weekend rotation. He’s also coming off his two best starts of the season with one of the top hitting teams in the country.
OUTFIELDER JACK LOMBARDI
Another position player that has been producing for the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks is Jack Lombardi. The senior outfielder has started and played in every game this season except for one. Lombardi is a versatile player that has been performing at the dish this season.
In the 2022 season, Lombardi is slashing .300/.375/.500 with fifteen hits, five doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBIs and a .875 OPS. Lombardi is also second on the club in slugging percentage which is .500.
Besides Boeve, Jack Lombardo is definitely another bat that the Rutgers pitching staff should pitch careful to. Even though he’s hitting in the bottom of the order, Lombardi is producing like a leadoff hitter should.
