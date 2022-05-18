Three Michigan Wolverines to watch versus Rutgers Baseball

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will complete their regular season with a road trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Scarlet Knights will take on the Michigan Wolverines for a three-game series starting Thursday night. The Michigan Wolverines are set to host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as the whole series will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network. Here are three Michigan Wolverines to watch this series versus Rutgers.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

OUTFIELDER CLARK ELLIOT

Third-year sophomore outfielder Clark Elliott is one of the top players in the Big Ten Conference. Elliott is also one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2022 MLB Draft. On MLB Pipeline, Elliott is the 56th ranked prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft. On the season, Elliott is leading the Wolverines’ offense. Elliott is slashing .347/.460/.580 with 67 hits, fourteen doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 51 RBIs, fourteen stolen bases, and a team-high 1.040 OPS. The left-handed hitting outfielder prospect has had a breakout season for the Wolverines. Besides his offensive production, Elliott’s speed and defense make him one of the most complete players in the Big Ten.

LHP CONNOR O'HALLORAN

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Connor O'Halloran is Michigan’s ace pitcher and has been one of Michigan’s most constant arms in their rotation. This season, the Wolverines have struggled on the mound, but O’Halloran has been a solid arm. During the 2022 season, O’Halloran has made fourteen appearances including thirteen starts. He has a 4-4 record on the season with a 4.83 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 10.7 K/9, and a .250 opponent batting average. The Canadian born southpaw has been Michigan’s ace pitcher for the better part of the season. O’Halloran has a three-pitch mix that has throw for strikeouts. His fastball sits 88-91 mph and tops out at 92 mph. O’Halloran also mixes in a slider and change-up as his secondary pitches.

INFIELDER TITO FLORES